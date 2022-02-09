Here are the COVID-19 restrictions that lifted in Alberta today

Several public health measures have been lifted in Alberta today, with more COVID-19 restrictions to be removed in the coming weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the changes, effective February 9, during a Tuesday evening press conference, alongside Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“It is clear we passed the peak of Omicron infections,” said Kenney, pointing to various countries lifting all or almost lifting all public health restrictions over the past weeks. “We see new COVID hospital admissions coming down, another important indicator,” he added.

“The threat of COVID-19 to public health no longer outweighs the damages of restrictions to our broader social health,” continued Kenney. “Now is the time to start learning to live with COVID. Alberta will move on, but we’ll do so carefully.”

Kenney then revealed that the province would introduce a three-step plan to begin the “return to normal.”

Step one of the plan includes removing the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP), Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport, and lifting masking requirements for children and youth. Step two, which will see further measures lifted, is set to begin on March 1, given that hospitalizations are trending downwards.

The timing of step three, which will see the removal of virtually all remaining public health measures, depends on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward.

A complete list of the restrictions and public health measures lifted under each step is as follows.

Step 1

Effective now:

Restrictions Exemption Program removed, along with most associated restrictions

Capacity limits in large facilities and entertainment venues (500+ people) remain in place, but in-seat food and beverage consumption is now allowed

Capacity limits for locations not covered under the REP are removed

Coming into effect on February 14:

Mandatory masking requirements removed for children age 12 and under in all settings and in schools for children and youth of any age

Step 2 (coming into effect on March 1)

Any remaining school requirements removed

Youth screening activities for entertainment and sports activities removed

Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted

Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted

Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted

Indoor masking is no longer required

Step 3 (date to be determined based on hospital rates declining)

COVID-specific continuing care measures removed

Mandatory isolation removed (becomes a recommendation only)

Learn more about the steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions on the Government of Alberta website.

You might also like: Flames fans can eat and drink at the Saddledome again

Alberta premier criticized, apologizes for comparing vaccine passport to AIDS crisis

Alberta reports 1,667 new COVID-19 cases as province moves to lift restrictions

Alberta reported 1,667 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 28,265.

There are 1,623 people in hospital with the virus, including 129 people in intensive care. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 3,686.