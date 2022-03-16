March saw several new restaurants open up in Calgary, but narrowing down which ones to go to first can be tricky.

It’s always easier to go to the favourite and familiar spot, but trying a new place, although risky, can also be very rewarding.

We’ve figured out the best new spots in Calgary to try out, to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience.

Surfy Surfy is a spot for tacos, burritos, beer, and more in Chinook Centre. The food is mostly taco- and burrito-style Mexican food, with modern twists and culinary influences from California, Asia, and anywhere the beach lifestyle is enjoyed. Appetizers and snacks include classics like corn fritters, French fries, and chicken wings, but with unique flavours and ingredients like kimchi seasoning and spicy ketchup on the fries, or wings with yuzu kosha ranch. The room is one of the most visually stunning rooms in Calgary.

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

The District at Beltline food hall is a chef-driven experience with food vendors from six of Calgary’s most renowned chefs. All under one roof, diners can hop around to Takori, an Asian Fusion Taqueria, Modern Burger, Oishidesu Ramen Shack, Greenfish Sushi, Roy’s Korean Kitchen, or Shrub Bloom, for a healthy and veggie-forward option.

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

Besties Floral Cafe is an extremely cute micro cafe and flower shop that just opened in Calgary. This place specializes in serving up colourful superfood lattes, unique floral-inspired gifts, and grab-and-go hand-tied bouquets. The completely renovated space is painted in warm pastel colours with interesting art design choices.

Address: 920 Centre Street N, Calgary

The Big Buns Club hand makes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful, available for pickup and delivery. The six different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from include raspberry crumble, pb choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha flavoured bun, and also a creamy bun topped with Oreos. All of the dough used here is made with almond milk, without eggs, and other fresh local ingredients.

