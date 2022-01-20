It was only a little over a month ago when the news broke that The Dark Arts restaurant would be shutting down on December 31, 2021.

Located in Calgary’s historic Grand Theatre, this much-loved restaurant and bar is known for its amazing food, modern cocktails, and providing a welcoming space for local artists.

It was unknown whether or not the restaurant and bar would be able to open again, but it appears we have the answer regulars and newcomers alike are hoping for.

The Dark Arts Restaurant and Drink has announced its return to the Calgary dining scene in an exciting new location.

The new spot will be at the iconic Glenbow Cornerblock, at 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary.

This is a great new location that will allow the team to do many creative things with collaborating artists for visiting guests.

“Our last location was about establishing the balance between a food & beverage program while showcasing local artists,” said Dallas Tambeau, Operational Partner, The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink in a press release.

“This new multi-room experience is an evolution of that idea as we move to a full menu and add additional local artists into the collective,” they added.

What makes the entire experience here so unique and fun is just how instagrammable it is. Art pieces from YYC artists cover the walls here, making it one of the most visually stunning rooms in the city.

All of the beautiful artwork displayed on the walls has been contributed by local artists and is available for purchase.

A date for the official grand opening for The Dark Arts should be announced in the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram