The Dark Arts is officially shutting down at the end of the year.

Calgary’s popular pop-up resto-lounge first opened in July. Initially, it was only slated to operate until October, but due to popular demand, it’s sticking around until Friday, December 31, 2021.

The Instagrammable cocktail lounge in downtown Calgary made the official announcement earlier this week.

Located inside of The GRAND Theatre, this concept combines refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and unique works created by some of YYC’s top artists.

The space provides the perfect spot for a night out with a backdrop that has much to explore.

“This has been an amazing experience; to bring an idea to Calgary where our local, talented art community is involved has been beautiful. Countless times I have witnessed someone looking deep into a piece of art with a cocktail in their hands, as they interpret that piece in their own personal way,” says Dallas Tambeau, Operational Partner, The Dark Arts.

There’s no word yet if this concept will return to Calgary or pop up anywhere else, which means if you’re interested you should be sure to make a reservation while you still can.

The Dark Arts

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through December 2021

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

With files from Elle McLean