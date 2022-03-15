After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved Half Your Plate Chef’s Dinner is returning to Calgary this month.

Half Your Plate is an elevated dining experience presented by several of the most celebrated chefs in Calgary.

The goal and theme of the exciting event, besides being a unique culinary experience, is to encourage people to include more vegetables on their plate.

“The Calgary Produce Marketing Association inspires the community to have fresh fruits and vegetables on their plates with every meal,” said T.J. Crafter, president of the Calgary Produce Marketing Association, in a media release.

“The purpose of Half Your Plate is to showcase unique ways to incorporate produce into people’s diet and connect the Calgary community together through food.”

The collaborative four-course plated dinner will be held at Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley at 6 pm on Friday, March 25, featuring eight of the cities best food minds.

Besides a plated multi-course dinner, diners will also enjoy several interactive appetizer stations, take-away goodie bags filled with produce, and a night of fun and laughter with comedian Amol Suri hosting the event.

Chef Roy Oh of Roy’s Kitchen, chef Mike Pigot of Pat and Betty’s, chef Adam Ryan of Shrub Bloom, chef Tobias Larcher of Heritage Park, chef Xavier Lacaze of XL Cuisine, and chef Manuel Panfili of the Starbelly Group are all participants this year.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss this once-a-year foodie event in Calgary.

Half Your Plate Chef’s Dinner

Where: Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley

When: Friday, March 25 at 6 pm

Price: $85

