Get excited, pho lovers, because Pho Chu The, a popular spot for Vietnamese food in Calgary, is opening a second location in Calgary next week.

Ready to serve “un-pho-gettable” classic dishes like rolls, vermicelli bowls, rice dishes, pho, and more, this new Mahogany location is having its grand opening on Thursday, March 24.

This spot is family-owned and has operated in the heart of Calgary for nearly 10 years. The kitchen team here still uses the family recipe shared with its sister-restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

The first Calgary location is located at 4633 Macleod Trail SW.

With over 20 appetizers to choose from, including multiple salads and spring rolls, grilled skewers, dumplings, chicken wings, and more, this is a menu that feels fun from the start.

Classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup comes in nearly 30 different forms, with high-end dishes like rice noodle soup with well-done brisket, flank, and crunch flank steak being incredibly popular.

Not to be outdone, there are close to 30 vermicelli bowls as well, served however you’d like, with shrimp skewers, beef and chicken satay, charbroiled pork, fresh vegetables, or all of the above and more.

Rice plates and sub sandwiches are incredibly popular as well, with tons of options and even more flavour.

And like all great Vietnamese restaurants, there is a great menu for specialty coffees. Whether you prefer the traditional coffee served black or on ice with condensed milk, this place has you covered.

This is definitely one of the best restaurants for Vietnamese food in Calgary, so check out the new space when it opens next week.

Pho Chu The

Address: 80 Mahogany Road SE – Suite 1830, Calgary

