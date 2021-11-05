17th Avenue’s restaurant offerings are going to be losing an iconic staple at the end of the year.

Tubby Dog, Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant, has announced that it will be closing its 1022 17th Avenue SW location as of December 31, 2021. The hotspot has been at this address for 16 years.

“Our lease has expired,” reads an Instagram post by Tubby Dog. “Thank you all for the love & support over the past 16 yrs.”

The good news is the eatery might not be gone forever, as it sounds like it may be opening up again at a new, yet-to-be-announced address.

“We look forward to serving you once again in our new location,” continues the Instagram post.

Either way, we’re going to miss going to Tubby for our lunchtime dogs and post-bar snacks on 17th Ave.

Tubby Dog is known for its burgers, beers, poutine, Twinkies, tacos, and, of course, hot dogs and buns filled to the brim with unique ingredients.

Some of our favourite offerings include The Sumo (Japanese mayo, seaweed salad, wasabi, pickled ginger, and lightly toasted sesame seeds), The PBJ (peanut butter and jelly, or add Captain Crunch cereal to make it a “Captain’s Dog”), and Sherm’s Ultimate Gripper.

Make sure you show this restaurant a little extra love before the end of the year, and here’s hoping it’s a “see you soon” and not a “goodbye forever” to Tubby Dog and its delicious, delicious menu.