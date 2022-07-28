5 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary has been packed with exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are five Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month, or are just days away from being shuttered.

The spot, which was inspired by the iconic delis in Montreal and New York City, shared the news late last month that it would be closing.

Closing for good on July 30, the lease was up and the establishment chose not to renew.

Grumans will be taking up residence at the Garrison Woods Curling Club in September, so there will still be a chance to try some of the much-loved food.

Koi was a much-loved Calgary live performance venue and event space that permanently closed at the beginning of July.

Koi explained that the building that leases the space to them has decided on different plans for the venue and has bought out the lease.

The last day of service was Saturday, July 9.

This Irish-style pub on 17th Avenue closed near the end of July after three years in business.

Ceilis explained that a big bank wanted the space and how it was “difficult to compete with a big bank.”

The team did also state that the restaurant would be moving somewhere else and that they just don’t know where to yet.

This delivery service for sweets was a concept of straight-to-your-door homemade desserts like pop tarts, cakes, and of course, pies.

The Bad Pie Shop will be around until the end of summer, so place your pick-up orders and look to book as soon as possible. This shutdown comes after five years in business.

The restaurant and lounge that is now closed opened two years ago, hosting different events and pop-ups during that time.

It’s not all bad news for guests who liked to visit the tropical-themed bar. Replacing it, from the same hospitality company, will be Drinks and Such, a chic beach house-style bar and supper club. This new spot will be opening sometime next month.