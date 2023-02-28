4 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are four popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

This spot for comforting vegan food was a fixture in Calgary’s Beltline community, so it was sad to see the local shop shutter. It isn’t all bad news though. The concept has been combined with the location in Inglewood, so you can still have most of your favourite dishes.

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

“With saddened Hearts the Rose and Crown will be closed permanently,” stated the team in an Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

This is an iconic Calgary pub and a fixture of the community for more than 35 years.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Bea’s Cafe AND Bite Grocer

There have been quite a few sad food spot closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Bea’s Cafe at Inglewood’s Bite Grocer was another one.

Besides groceries, this hidden gem of a food spot offered an all-day breakfast, fantastic lunch options, and a great espresso-style coffee bar. It was a fixture of the Inglewood community for eight years, specializing in comfort food whenever people needed it.

Social media reacted passionately to the sudden news, but at least the incredible new Lina’s Piazza took its place.

Address: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary