Bea’s Cafe recently closed and that also sadly means the end of Bite Grocer.

This specialty grocery store, bakery, and eatery, at 1023 9th Avenue SE recently announced the news that it would be permanently closing on Thursday, December 1.

“We are sad to announce that the rumours are in fact true,” the team stated on Instagram.

“Bite is closing for good at the end of the month,” the post continued. “We are forever grateful to our amazing customers and all the support the residents of Inglewood and Ramsay have provided us the last decade.”

Bite Grocer was one of the best markets and grocery stores in Calgary and the loss hits twice as hard as both it and the eatery inside were so important to so many people, especially in this community. The food scene in Inglewood is amazing, but the idea of no Bite is definitely going to be heartbreaking to many.

Bea’s Cafe offered an all-day breakfast, fantastic lunch options, and a great espresso-style coffee bar. It’s been a fixture of the Inglewood community for eight years, specializing in comfort food whenever people needed it.

The Instagram comments section on the post was definitely the place people could vent about the sad and sudden announcement. Many customers and businesses shared their feelings on the shuttering of this fixture in the neighbourhood.

“We’re gonna miss that sourdough so much!” commented the Eighty-Eight Brewing Company. “And everything else of course.”

Adorn Boutique, a small family-owned shop in YYC, commented, “What a huge loss to our neighborhood. This is so sad.”

“I shop here all the time and looove everything from the pizza crust to the bakery and the local goodies.”

Mitchell Bros. Beef, a family-owned ranch here in the Alberta foothills, had its products in the market at Bite. That team thanked the store for their support and told them that they “were champions of local producers like no one else.”

Many of the different Calgary markets were showing their support for the grocery store as well. The Inglewood Night Market said that it was “a huge loss for our neighborhood,” the Farmers’ & Makers’ Market thanked Bite for “being such an amazing supporter of local growers, ranchers, and food makers for so long,” and the Crossroads Market commented, “We will miss you!”

Even other food spots in the Inglewood area were commenting on their thoughts upon hearing about the closure. Revival Arcade thanked the team for “sharing all your amazing meals with us over the years” and said that it would miss them.

There are close to 50 comments on the Instagram post that served as a message to the community, from other local businesses, restaurants, bars, and customers who were regulars down the aisles here.