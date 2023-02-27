Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s Popular fried chicken restaurant just opened its newest Calgary location.

It’s very exciting news because, as far as fried chicken chain restaurants go, it’s one of the best options.

This newest outpost is now open at 425 10th Street NW, with an official grand opening event happening soon.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, in 1969 and has since grown to nearly 200 locations across the country.

This joint is best known for its signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside tasty eats like taters, poutine, and coleslaw.

Construction won’t begin on these two new Mary Brown’s Chicken locations until July, with the goal of opening both sometime in the fall. They will be located at 402 Cityscape Square NE and 7516 Macleod Trail SE.

Guests can order any number of fried chicken combos that come with a drink and whatever sides they want, like mac and cheese salad, fries, taters, coleslaw, and more.

There are also snacks like deep-fried pickle chips and crispy chicken buffalo twists, a deep-fried tortilla filled with chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with melted cheese, and served with a creamy dip.

If you’d rather go for a sandwich or a wrap combo, the ones at MB are some of the best from any fried chicken chain restaurant.

The MB Mary original is the standard, a delicious sandwich made with a whole hand-breaded chicken breast that’s fried golden brown and then topped with mayo and lettuce.

There are also other versions, like having it Nashville style with a sweet, smoky, spicy hot honey Nashville glaze or going for an item like the ranch chicken wrap.

Or just get it all! All of the food is prepared by hand and in-house. Even the taters are cut and prepared by hand here.

There are now eight locations in Calgary.

Mary Brown’s Chicken

Address: 425 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram