Made With Love is an exciting new food and cocktail festival taking place in Banff.

Running from April 10 to 23, 2023, presented by Fairlee in partnership with Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, this is a brand-new festival to the area.

Banff has become a foodie destination, and this fest will be a highlight of many of the best spots the mountain town has to offer. During these 15 days, guests can enjoy a long list of creative cocktails, delicious eats, and interactive events.

“We love Banff’s community spirit, and were inspired to create a new legacy event with our Banff partners for foodies to indulge in the local terroir and talent with food, cocktails, and mocktails during the spring season,” said Pierre-Olivier Trempe, founder of MADE WITH LOVE, in a media release.

“The MADE WITH LOVE Banff Food and Cocktail Festival is an exciting opportunity to meet with culinary industry tastemakers, discover new products, techniques, flavours, and trends, and to enjoy the rich local food and cocktail scene.”

Across town, there will be food and cocktail pairings on special menus in more than 25 hotels, bars, and restaurants. The pedestrian-only Bear Street will be filled with vendors serving food and beverages, some of the best bartenders in Canada will compete to make the best cocktails in the city, and world-renowned specialists and speakers will be presenting at conferences and presentations.

Some of the bars and restaurants that will be taking part include Brazen, Lupo, Sky Bistro, and Bluebird.

“Banff has been gaining momentum as a foodie destination and this event is a culmination of the incredible local culinary and mixology talent we have here,” said Janet Eger, VP of Destination Development for Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, in the media release.

“This is the only event of its kind in Banff and it’s not-to-be-missed. Come out, stay a while, enjoy the great outdoors, and sample delicious local cuisine from some of our best restaurants while sipping on a cocktail. There’s something for every taste,” Eger added.

Tickets are on sale now.