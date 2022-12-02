There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, the Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge is another one.

This spot for comforting vegan food is a fixture in Calgary’s Beltline community, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter. It isn’t all bad news though.

There are two locations for this plant-based concept. One is this kitchen and lounge, serving brunch, burgers, wraps, bowls and more, and the second location is the Vegan Street Taco Bar in Inglewood. The street taco concept will remain open and the two concepts will merge into one.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“With the increased costs associated with operating restaurants, we have made the decision to combine both Vegan Street concepts under one roof,” stated the caption.

“Sadly, this will be the end of the chapter for our first location in beautiful Beltline, so make sure to plan your visits to the charming historic home while you still can.”

The last day for the plant-based restaurant in the historic Beltline house will be Sunday, January 29. Starting in February, the two locations will consolidate into one concept at the 1413 9th Avenue SE spot. The change shouldn’t take too long, with a hopeful re-launching on Saturday, February 4.

This adored neighbourhood spot specializes in making vegan dishes that all types of diners will miss, like the Calamari, made from crispy local blue oyster mushrooms and topped with jalapeños and onion, fried capers, tzatziki, and lemon, or the Krispy Fried Chickin Burger, made on a grilled pretzel bun and topped with street sauce, tangy pickles, tomato, and butterleaf.

In the post, the restaurant and lounge thanked all of the guests for their continued support over the years since opening in February 2020. It’s bittersweet news, but a new concept is exciting as well.

Vegan Street stated that they “look forward to being Calgary’s premiere destination for plant-based comfort food, curated cocktails, and local live music for years to come.”

Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram