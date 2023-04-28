There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In May, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from burger joints to new craft beer taprooms. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

April sadly saw some restaurant closures, so it’s exciting to see some new spaces opening as well.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about next month.

The menu here offers a fresh take on the classic North American diner, reimagined with a signature pink colour and heart motifs found in all of the imagery, decor, and branding.

The plan is to open in the spring, so let’s hope that means May.

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Opening in early May, this new taproom will be in the same location as before but with a completely redesigned space.

The taproom will have an exciting new look (designed by Sarah Ward Interiors), an entirely revamped food menu (by Chef Don Saviak), and the craft beer YYC has come to adore from the Village team.

Address: 5000 12a Street SE, Calgary

The original location is located at 6208 Rundlehorn Drive NE. This new spot, opening soon (hopefully in May), will be at 1000 Centre Street N.

The menu here has steamed dumplings (pork and beef), steamed pork siomai, boiled pork dumplings, and wontons. They’re simple, handmade, delicious, and best enjoyed with the house-special dipping sauce or grandma’s special hot chili oil.

Address: 1000 Centre Street N, Calgary

The Lodge, a new Apres ski meets cozy retro lodge concept, is opening this spring in Calgary.

The menu hasn’t been revealed yet but will have familiar appetizers with a twist, handhelds, salads, and various mains.

Address: 1918 Kensington Road NW, Calgary