Bussin, a 100% halal restaurant for burgers, waffles, shakes, and more, is opening its second Calgary location this spring.

The first location, located in Inglewood, is a takeout-only spot at 1121 9th Avenue SE, Calgary (takeout only). This new location was originally supposed to open in December 2022 but is now ready to open this spring.

This second location will feature a more dessert-focused menu with indoor dine-in available.

The menu here offers a fresh take on the classic North American diner, reimagined with a signature pink colour and heart motifs found in all of the imagery, decor, and branding.

The concept is a fun and exciting one, with the owners hoping to spread love and inclusivity within the Calgary community.

All of the meat products here are halal and certified.

The menu offers a large variety of signature burgers, waffles, and shakes, along with plenty of other diner-style menu items.

There are nearly 15 different smash and chicken burgers here, like the Toaster with triple smashed patties between two grilled cheese buns and the chicken bacon ranch burger on a brioche bun.

Sides include fries, chicken poppers, onion rings, and more.

There will also be unlimited milkshake combinations offered, with all of the toppings and add-ons you could ever hope for. There are also eight wild milkshake creations, like the Brownie Bonanza.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this 17th Ave burger joint.

Bussin

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

