The Lodge, a new Apres ski meets cozy retro lodge concept, is opening soon in Calgary.

Located in the community of West Hillhurst in YYC (1918 Kensington Road NW), this spot is aiming to be open sometime in early May.

The menu hasn’t been revealed yet but will have familiar appetizers with a twist, handhelds, salads, as well as various mains.

Après-ski is a French term that translates literally to “after ski” or “after skiing.” If you love a drink with friends after hitting the slopes, then this will offer that same feeling right here in the city. For many who don’t ski, but this always sounds like the best part, can now enjoy it as well.

This is a kitchen and bar that we can’t wait to check out. These first photos definitely look like the cozy fireside experience we dream of when thinking about a day out skiing or snowboarding.

There are a number of restaurants opening in April to look forward to, and this new restaurant is another one to add to the list for spring openings.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this unique new concept for Calgary.