4 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this month
There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
In February, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from Japanese restaurants to new breakfast diners. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.
There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in February to look forward to.
- You might also like:
- 10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Calgary
- 7 most popular frozen pizzas ranked from worst to best
- 6 essential eats to get while at Southcentre Mall in Calgary
Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.
Honjin Izakaya
View this post on Instagram
This new concept will be on the second floor of the already-announced Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here will aim to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.
The second-floor izakaya space looks incredible from the first released images, with dangling lights, gorgeous artwork, walls with exposed brick, and ancient Japanese architecture-inspired decor.
Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Primary Colours
View this post on Instagram
Details on this new cafe are still being kept under wraps, but Monogram Coffee is one of the most popular places in the city so this is very exciting news. It’s opening sometime soon, and we hope it’s February!
Monogram has one location at 800 49th Avenue SW in Britannia, and Primary Colours is moving into the same community. It might be close by, right next door, or maybe even in the same building. Either way, we can’t wait to visit.
“Do you live for weekend brunch or are you always on the lookout for the best new spot to enjoy dinner?” the new spot captioned an Instagram post.
It appears this will become a go-to place close to the river for a quick coffee, a sit-down brunch, and even an evening dinner.
Address: Britannia, Calgary
Hitman’s Bar
View this post on Instagram
This will be a multi-room eatery and lounge offering contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and a lively nightlife experience, while always remembering its Calgary roots. Besides being inside the vibrant casino and close to the Saddledome, this new restaurant and bar will host wrestling events as well as play sports and special events.
The large and open space will feature 25 TVs that can be seen from every seat in the house, a private dining room, and an exclusive food menu.
It opens on Friday, February 10 at 4 pm.
Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Jam’s Diner
View this post on Instagram
Jam’s Diner offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.
It looks like this diner-style spot is coming to Calgary. The grand opening will be on Sunday, February 5 in Inglewood at 1209 9th Avenue.
Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary