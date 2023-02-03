There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In February, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from Japanese restaurants to new breakfast diners. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in February to look forward to.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

This new concept will be on the second floor of the already-announced Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here will aim to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

The second-floor izakaya space looks incredible from the first released images, with dangling lights, gorgeous artwork, walls with exposed brick, and ancient Japanese architecture-inspired decor.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

