Jam’s Diner is a very popular breakfast spot in Airdrie.

It offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.

It looks like this diner-style spot is coming to Calgary. An exact opening date isn’t confirmed, but the location will be in Inglewood at 1209 9th Avenue.

The breakfast menu has brioche French toast, chicken and waffles, oatmeal, scrambles, and seven options for bennies which also come with bottomless hash browns.

As for the homemade sandwiches here, each one is served with either salad or house-made potato chips, or yam chips and a small mac and cheese. A few of these sandwich options include fried chicken, spicy maple BLT, grilled cheese, and the veggie sandwich with toasted sourdough, avocado, mayo, tomato, lettuce, pickles, fried onion, and fried mushrooms.

If you have a sweet tooth, the kitchen makes a baked cake jar that always has rotating flavours.

This spot also makes its own jams and jellies when dining at the restaurant or even to take home in jars to enjoy at your own table.

Stay tuned for an exact opening date for this exciting new opening in the vibrant area of Inglewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jams Diner (@jams_diner)

Jam’s Diner

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram