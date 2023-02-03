FoodEventsRestaurants & BarsFootballFood EventsSpecials & Deals

10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Calgary

Feb 3 2023, 5:31 pm
Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock

That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs (and more importantly, Rihanna performing at the halftime show).

The beautiful State Farm Stadium in Arizona will host the game on February 12, and since you are likely not attending (congrats if you are), you might still want to watch it with fans of the big game.

If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of the best Calgary bars to watch the Super Bowl.

Greta Bar

Specials: $5 for almost everything

 

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-984-6405

Instagram

Hudsons

Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $14 rookie nachos

 

Address: Hudsons Downtown Calgary — 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-1119

Address: Hudsons Shawnessy — 700-16061 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-3399

Instagram

The Unicorn

Specials: $7 Bud and Bud Light pints, giveaways, prizes, and more

 

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-3665

Instagram

Trolley 5 Brewpub

Specials: $14.50 hot chicken sandwiches, $5.25 feature beer

 

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-3731

Instagram

Home and Away

Specials: $20 pitchers of Bud Light, special Super Bowl menu, giveaways

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-9789

Instagram

Craft Beer Market

Specials: All-day happy hour deals

 

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-514-2337

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-216-2337

Instagram

Tavern 52 Bar & Grill

Specials: All-day happy hour, $8 select starters

 

Address: 1830 52nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-6952

Instagram

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Specials: Sunday specials, private booths, Nashville trip giveaway, and more

 

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-7673

Instagram

St. James Corner

Specials: $7 chili dogs, $5 all-day happy hour, half-priced wings, BBQ giveaway

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1157

Instagram

Hitman’s Bar

 

Specials: Sunday specials AND hosted by Bret “The Hitman” Hart himself

Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Hogan Short
