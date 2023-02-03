10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Calgary
That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!
It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs (and more importantly, Rihanna performing at the halftime show).
The beautiful State Farm Stadium in Arizona will host the game on February 12, and since you are likely not attending (congrats if you are), you might still want to watch it with fans of the big game.
If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of the best Calgary bars to watch the Super Bowl.
Greta Bar
Specials: $5 for almost everything
Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-984-6405
Hudsons
Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $14 rookie nachos
Address: Hudsons Downtown Calgary — 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-1119
Address: Hudsons Shawnessy — 700-16061 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-3399
The Unicorn
Specials: $7 Bud and Bud Light pints, giveaways, prizes, and more
Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-3665
Trolley 5 Brewpub
Specials: $14.50 hot chicken sandwiches, $5.25 feature beer
Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-3731
Home and Away
Specials: $20 pitchers of Bud Light, special Super Bowl menu, giveaways
Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-9789
Craft Beer Market
Specials: All-day happy hour deals
Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-514-2337
Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-216-2337
Tavern 52 Bar & Grill
Specials: All-day happy hour, $8 select starters
Address: 1830 52nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-6952
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Specials: Sunday specials, private booths, Nashville trip giveaway, and more
Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-7673
St. James Corner
Specials: $7 chili dogs, $5 all-day happy hour, half-priced wings, BBQ giveaway
Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1157
Hitman’s Bar
Specials: Sunday specials AND hosted by Bret “The Hitman” Hart himself
Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary