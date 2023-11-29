The restaurant scene in Calgary is thriving, and December is absolutely no exception.

There are a number of long-awaited Calgary restaurants poised to open their doors in December, from an exciting Korean pizza shop to the reopening of some YYC favourites.

If you’re looking to plan some foodie adventures next month, here are four Calgary restaurant openings to get excited about.

You might also like: Tahini's: New Mediterranean restaurant now open in Calgary

Crumbl Cookies: New Alberta locations to open

Monki Bistro: Brunch spot opens new Calgary location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Maru (@pizzamaru_alberta)

This exciting new Korean pizza concept serves up unique flavour combos, such as the Holy Honey Sweet Potato, Korean Bulgogi, meat pasta, and so much more.

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍜Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles (@mogouyannoodles)

This popular spot is famed for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles, and it’s set to open its first location in Calgary before 2023 is out. Stay tuned for updates on the opening.

Address: Pacific Place Mall, 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Ice Cream (@villageicecream)

Village Ice Cream’s Britannia outpost has been shut down for renovations, but luckily for all the ice cream lovers out there, the spot is due to reopen on December 2.

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Cricket Club (@calcuttacricket)

This popular Indian restaurant closed its doors at its 17th Avenue location in November. Luckily, we don’t have long to wait to get our hands on some delicious eats as it’s due to reopen in its new home on 1st Street in December.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram