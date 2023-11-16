Pizza Maru, a super exciting Korean pizza concept, is heading to Calgary, and we finally have details on when the new location is set to open.

Pizza Maru, which already has locations in Ontario and BC, announced it would be opening its first Alberta store earlier this year, and luckily, it’s coming very soon.

In an Instagram post, Pizza Maru announced that the new Calgary store is set to open in December. While the exact date is yet to be revealed, there are only a few short weeks before Calgarians can get their hands on some of these delicious creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Maru (@pizzamaru_alberta)



If you’re wondering what makes this pizza so special, we’ve got you. First up, Pizza Maru uses a green tea and chlorella dough, which gives it a slight green hue.

There are some classic pizza toppings on offer, like cheese and pepperoni. However, Pizza Maru also specializes in some pretty unique flavour combos, such as the Holy Honey Sweet Potato, Korean Bulgogi and meat pasta, which sounds like the most delicious kind of carb overload.

There are also tons of other options on the menu, from Korean fried chicken to pasta and nachos.

We can’t wait to see how Pizza Maru stacks up to some of the city’s best pizza joints.

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Instagram