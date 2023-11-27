Monki Bistro: Brunch spot opens new Calgary location

If you’re looking for a sweet new brunch spot to check out in Calgary, you’re in luck. One of Calgary’s most popular brunch hangouts has opened up a brand-new location, and it’s stunning.

Monki Bistro has opened its newest outpost in Calgary’s Greenwich community, right by Calgary Farmers’ Market West, so it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite before a wander around the market.

The opening in Greenwich is Monki’s third in the city, with existing locations in the Beltline and Inglewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monki Breakfastclub & Bistro (@monkibistro)

Decadent brunches are the name of the game here, with a menu packed with everything from waffles and eggs Benedict to French toast, poutine and more.

Some Monki favourites include the reverse French toast with cream cheese, strawberry compote and a white chocolate and hazelnut drizzle.

You might also like: Onyx: New fine-dining restaurant has opened in downtown Calgary

Prohibition Bar & Lounge: New Calgary bar will take you back to the roaring '20s

Oodle Noodle: Calgary's second location opens this week

If you’re craving something savoury, the brisket poutine is a meat lover’s dream with slow-braised beef brisket, truffle ricotta, hashbrowns, a poached egg and hollandaise.

The drinks on offer are just as flashy, with boozy coffees, mimosas and beermosas.

As one of YYC’s best brunch spots, it’s well worth swinging by to check out Monki’s latest location.

Monki Bistro

Address: 130 50 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram