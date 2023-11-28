Tahini's: New Mediterranean restaurant now open in Calgary

Tahini’s, a popular quick-service Mediterranean restaurant, has just opened its first location in Calgary.

The restaurant, which started in London, Ontario, has rapidly spread to over 30 restaurants in Canada. The new Calgary spot is Tahini’s second Alberta location, with its Airdrie outpost opening earlier this year.

Tahini’s serves up classic Mediterranean dishes with a unique flair, specializing in wraps and bowls.

You can get everything from classic chicken shawarma, lamb and beef gyro, or halloumi wraps, but there’s also a unique fusion of flavours, too, including butter chicken or jerk chicken shawarma.

It also serves up the deliciously sweet and spicy blueberry flame wrap with blueberry and habanero sauces.

Tahini’s also has some specialty bowls, such as the shawarma poutine or messy fries stacked with shawarma chicken, messy sauce, feta, and spicy garlic.

If you love Mediterranean cuisine, Tahini’s is a must-visit.

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Unit 930, Calgary

Phone: 403-906-2010

