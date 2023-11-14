Calcutta Cricket Club: Restaurant opens in new location next month

One of Calgary’s most well-known restaurants, Calcutta Cricket Club, is gearing up for a big move, and it’s coming very soon.

Last month, Calcutta Cricket Club, one of Calgary’s best Indian restaurants, announced it was moving from 17th Avenue to a brand new location at 1213 1st Street SW, the space that A1 Cafe previously occupied.

Now, we finally have confirmation of when it’ll be opening.

“Our last day of service in our 17th Ave location will be November 26th,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post, adding that the new location will open in early December.

Not only will Calcutta Cricket Club be in a brand-new space, but the restaurant also hinted at some super exciting new developments, including opening for lunch services as well as some new menu items and cocktails.

There will also be a “secret holiday surprise” downstairs in a new bar-focused area, so watch this space.

Fans of Calcutta Cricket Club won’t be disappointed, as Gary – the famous jungle cat that’s behind the bar – will also be making the move.

We can’t wait to see how the new location shapes up.

