Crumbl Cookies: New Alberta locations to open

Crumbl Cookies, a popular US dessert shop, is set to open more locations in Alberta over the next few months.

The viral US cookie shop has been popping up all over Alberta over the last year, and there’s no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Crumbl Cookies will be opening a brand-new Edmonton location before the year is out. The North Gate store is officially set to open in December, with its grand opening on December 15.

There are already three stores around Edmonton this year in Rabbit Hill, Sherwood Park and St. Albert, and soon even more Edmontonians will be able to get their hands on Crumbl’s cookie offerings.

Calgary cookie enthusiasts don’t need to panic, as a new store is also tentatively set to open in Quarry Park in early 2024. We’ll keep you posted on the official opening date.

The good news for Calgarians is that it seems like even more locations are set to come, with signage for the spot also spotted in Calgary’s Deerfoot Meadows. Other stores have already opened in Airdrie and Medicine Hat.

Crumbl is famous for its “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” which comes wrapped in its thoroughly Instagrammable pink box.

The chain also has a weekly rotating menu of feature cookies with recent flavour combos such as pink velvet, peanut butter cup, and the waffle cookie served with buttercream frosting and a side of maple syrup.

We can’t wait to see what Crumbl is cooking up at its new locations.

Address: 15831 – 97th Street, Edmonton

Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary

