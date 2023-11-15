Village Ice Cream: Britannia location to reopen with a new look

Village Ice Cream is a Calgary institution, and regardless of the weather, there’s nothing quite like some delicious ice cream, even on the coldest of days.

Village’s location at Britannia Plaza has been closed for renovations since early October, and it’s set to reopen next month with a brand-new look.

Britannia Plaza is Village’s second oldest location in the city, having opened almost 10 years ago, and the renovation brings a stunning upgrade in decor.

Visitors to the Britannia Plaza location will soon be able to get their hands on Village’s incredible small-batch ice cream once again with iconic flavours such as toasted coconut, salted caramel and Guide’s mint.

To celebrate, Village Ice Cream will be throwing a huge reopening party at Britannia Plaza on Saturday, December 2, and ice cream lovers will not want to miss out.

Guests will be able to spin the Village Prize Wheel for the chance to score some Village goodies. There will also be a prize draw to win a Britannia Plaza prize pack worth over $900 with prizes from local businesses, including Native Tongues, Britannia Wine Merchants, Monogram and Primary Colours.

Village is certainly one of the city’s best ice cream shops, and we can’t wait to see the upgraded Britannia location.

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram