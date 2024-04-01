Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in April

If there are three little words we always like to hear at Dished, it’s “new restaurant opening.”

April is gearing up to be another exciting month in Calgary, with plenty of new restaurant goodness on the way.

Here are some of the biggest restaurant openings coming to Cowtown in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •The Office• Restaurant & Bar YYC (@theoffice.yyc)

A brand-new restaurant is set to open its doors on Stephen Avenue this month. Despite its name, The Office has nothing to do with Michael Scott. Instead, it’ll be bringing Cali-Cabo vibes to the heart of downtown.

Expect tacos, seafood, and plenty of tequila!

Address: 318 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryuko Japanese Kitchen + Bar (@ryuko.yyc)

Popular Japanese restaurant Ryuko is gearing up to open its second Calgary outpost on April 4. The new spot in Christie Park will offer modern Japanese cuisine, with dishes such as shrimp tempura, chicken karaage, ramen and sushi.

You can even try out the restaurant’s highly Instagrammable kaiseki bento box with a chef’s choice of nine dishes.

Address: 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tropical Beltline (@tropicalyyc)

Popular 17th Avenue nightclub Tropical is set to open a new restaurant concept this month.

The space will embrace the culture of Mexico and the vibrant spirit of Latin America to create a unique, upscale casual dining experience.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Cutie’s Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUTIES MARKET ✿ CALGARY (@cutiesclub.ca)

From the team behind one of Calgary’s most adorable makers markets, Cutie’s Cafe is set to soft open in its brand-new Riverfront Avenue SE space on April 6.

Guests will be able to sample a range of drinks and desserts, such as croffles, Vietnamese coffee, and Thai Iced Tea. There will also be a retail space to check out wares from some cute vendors.

Address: 417 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hunny ice cream | calgary small batch ice cream (@hunny.imhome)

Cutie’s Cafe will share the space on Riverfront Avenue with none other than small-batch ice cream store Hunny Ice Cream.

The ice cream store will serve its signature scoops, strawberry milk floats, and matchagatos just in time for the sunny seasons.

Address: 417 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

