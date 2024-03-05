Tropical to open new restaurant concept in Calgary

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Charlie Hart
Mar 5 2024
One of Calgary’s best tropical bars is gearing up to open a brand-new concept in the Beltline.

Tropical, a popular spot for cocktails and Mexican street food, is opening a new restaurant on 1st Street SW this spring.

The new restaurant is slated to open in early April, taking over the location previously occupied by Foreign Concept, which closed its doors in 2023.

Tropical’s current location on 17th Avenue boasts a nightclub vibe with Latin flair, as well as a wide menu of Mexican-inspired bites and giant margaritas.

While not much is known about the new space, we’re hoping for palm trees, neon lights and, of course, plenty of cocktails.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more opening news on the Beltline’s latest restaurant.

Tropical

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

