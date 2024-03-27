The Office restaurant opening in Calgary next month

A new restaurant bringing a taste of the West Coast is gearing up to open in downtown Calgary, and you’ll want to turn on your out-of-office ASAP.

Signage for The Office, a new concept on the ground floor of The Core Shopping Centre on Stephen Avenue, has been up for months, but it has finally been revealed that it will open next month.

The locally owned restaurant aims to embrace the “laid-back charm of Cabo and the vibrancy of Californian culture,” with tequila aplenty and beachside vibes.

The new concept aims to transport Calgarians to the sunny shores of the West Coast and Baja peninsula without having to leave the city.

The Office has yet to reveal its menu, but it will be sourcing fresh local ingredients from seafood to California-style tacos.

Expect a truly tropical cocktail menu packed with tequila, rum, and mezcal-based sips, as well as zero-proof options.

Stay tuned for more details on the opening, and get ready to activate vacation mode.

Address: 318 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

