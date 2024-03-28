Nan's Noodle House opens its second Calgary location

One of Calgary’s most popular plant-based restaurants has just opened its second location in the city.

Nan’s Noodle House has been hinting at a new location opening in the south of the city, but the time is finally here, with its second outpost officially open at Fresh and Local Market in Avenida Village.

“We are so blessed and excited to make our debut in the South, and we’re ready to create new memories, meet new faces, unveil delicious new dishes and embrace all the excitement our second location has in store,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

The spot is known for its plant-based takes on dishes such as ramen, pho, banh mi, and Thai and Vietnamese-inspired plates.

Nan’s Noodle House uses fresh and local ingredients to serve its huge array of plant-based eats. It also makes all of its meat substitutes in-house, with options such as plant-based pork belly, char sui chicken, and beef satay.

Right now, Nan’s Noodle House at Fresh and Local Market is holding its soft opening. Diners can check it out from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday through Saturday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

Calgarians are also able to check out Nan’s Noodle House’s first location at 3103b Edmonton Trail.

Address: Fresh and Local Market – 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram