Closed and closing soon: Say goodbye to these three Calgary restaurants

It’s always sad to see a restaurant close its doors, and Calgary saw a few losses over the last month.

While some are temporary closures, others have permanently shuttered, and they’ll be sorely missed.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on restaurant closures in Calgary.

Closed

Polar Bear Kitchen, a popular spot in Chinatown’s Dragon City Mall, quietly shuttered earlier this month. It offered a huge range of rice, noodles and Taiwanese-style crispy chicken.

It was also well known for its traditional Chinese healthy soups, packed with proteins and veggies and comfort foods at an affordable price.

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S Unit 170, Calgary

No need to panic. National on 8th, one of the city’s best beer halls with a sweet rooftop patio, is currently closed for renovations. Luckily, the location is set to reopen again in early May, just in time for the warmer weather.

In the meantime, diners will still be able to visit National’s locations on 10th Avenue, 17th Avenue and Westhills.

Address: #360, 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Closing soon

On March 31, Calgarians will need to say goodbye to one of the city’s most well-known steakhouses. Modern Steak will be closing down its Kensington location after 10 years as the building is being sold.

Luckily, Modern Steak’s locations on Stephen Avenue and Southport will remain open.

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

