Hunny Ice Cream set to open in Calgary soon

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Mar 21 2024, 6:56 pm
Whether it’s scorching hot outside or there’s still snow on the ground, Calgarians are ice cream lovers through and through.

Luckily for the city, a brand-new scoop shop is set to open its doors this spring in the form of Hunny Ice Cream.

The spot will be opening on Riverfront Avenue, just next door to Fortuna’s Row, where it will be serving up small-batch made ice cream and ice cream bars.

Founded by sisters, Leesan and Sinyee, Hunny Ice Cream has previously been available for pre-order only with some select pop-ups, but soon, Calgarians will be able to visit the brand’s first scoop shop IRL.

While Hunny Ice Cream has yet to reveal its lineup of flavours, previous drops have included its unique take on a classic vanilla, sweetened with honey and topped with a pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt.

Other flavours have been just as mouth-watering with strawberry ice cream and shortbread cookies, peaches and cream, and chai with cookie dough.

We’re always grateful for a new scoop shop to scope out for our ice cream fix, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for an official opening date.

Hunny Ice Cream

Address: 417 Riverfront Avenue, Calgary

Instagram

