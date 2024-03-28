4 best Calgary food events to check out in April

Spring is here, and with warmer weather on the horizon, there are tons of foodie events to check out in Calgary in April.

From a month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine to a vegan spring market, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this month.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Vegan Spring Market Get in the spirit of springtime by checking out this vegan market. Vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry and, most importantly, food. Expect plenty of plant-based twists on your favourite dishes and snacks. When: April 14, 2024

Where: Marda Loop Community Hall – 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

Portuguese Wine Tasting

Portugal may be an underrated spot for wine, but you can become an expert. Get to know some of Portugal’s best sips, including the crisp whites of Alvarinho and the juicy reds of Tejo.

When: April 27, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District –4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here