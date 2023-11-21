The Office: New restaurant serving "Cali Cabo" cuisine coming to Calgary
There are plenty of buzzing restaurants to be found on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue, but it looks like one more is set to enter the mix soon.
The Office is a brand-new concept that is set to open in downtown Calgary, and despite the name, it has nothing to do with Michael Scott.
While there isn’t a ton known about the new spot right now, it’s set to serve up “Cali Cabo” cuisine, so we’re expecting some California and Mexican-inspired eats, cocktails, and tequila aplenty.
It’s certainly giving tropical vibes, and it’ll probably be enough to switch that out-of-office on for the evening.
While there’s no hint at an opening date just yet, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the exciting new space.
The Office will be joining the ranks of Stephen Avenue alongside crowd-pleasers like Cactus Club Cafe, Earls, Barbarella, and more.
The Office
Address: Stephen Avenue