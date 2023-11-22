Hooch & Co.: Calgary's first dog bar is set to open next spring

Heading for an evening out can be tricky when you have four-legged friends to consider, but a new bar is coming to Calgary next spring that’s going to change that.

Hooch & Co is a brand-new concept coming to Calgary, and rather than simply being dog-friendly, it’s going to be a “dog-first” bar specifically designed with pups in mind.

The bar is coming to Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood, and it’s aimed at being a space for both humans and dogs alike to socialize and enjoy themselves.

The bar will be a fully licensed dog park with over 3,000 square feet of indoor play space and another 6,000 square feet outside so dogs can socialize, play, and enjoy themselves.

There’ll also be designated spaces for small and mixed-sized dogs and safety measures such as making sure dogs’ vaccinations are up to date so that everyone has an enjoyable time.

For human companions, the bar will serve up cocktails and craft beer, and there’ll also be a rotating selection of food trucks so you can chow down.

Hooch & Co. is set to officially open in Spring 2024. In the meantime, there are a few dog-friendly patios in Calgary to enjoy on those warmer days.

Address: 1409 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

