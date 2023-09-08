It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Calgary.

Opening sometime in early November, this spot is located in the Inglewood community.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day.

The quick-service restaurant concept boasts a contactless ordering system via automat (vending machine vibes) where customers get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers.

The morsels are inspired by classic diner dishes and come in varieties like Philly cheesesteak, cheeseburger, chicken parm, and peanut butter and jelly. The brand also offers a selection of spring rolls, bowls, soups, and even dessert dumplings.

The award-winning dumpling franchise is also looking to open a second location in YYC, on the iconic 17th Avenue, at the beginning of 2024.

If you love delicious food from a vending machine, like the Carlo’s Bake Shop Express Cake ATMs, then this wild concept is right up your alley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (@brooklyndumplingshop)

The brand is also projected to have 250 units in development within the next two years.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know the exact opening date for this unique new dining experience. Stay tuned!

Address: 6, 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean