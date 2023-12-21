Pizza Maru: Exciting Korean Pizza concept opens today in Calgary

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Dec 21 2023, 5:00 pm
Charlie Hart/Dished

Pizza Maru, an exciting Korean pizza concept, is finally opening its doors in Calgary today.

The new restaurant, which has just opened in Royal Vista, offers a completely different pizza experience in Calgary with green tea dough and stacks of toppings, and Dished got the chance to take a first look.

The pizzas are made with a dough with green tea chlorella, oats, rye, flax, and black rice, which gives the dough a slight green hue but also makes it super light.

Pizza Maru opening in Calgary

Charlie Hart/Dished

Pizza Maru offers up Korean-style thin-based pizzas as well as some Chicago-style deep dishes, depending on your pie preference.

We tried out three of Pizza Maru’s most popular pies. The Holy Honey Sweet Potato was every bit as sweet and rich as you’d imagine with sweet potato mousse, corn, and diced sweet potato.

The Korean bulgogi pizza was deliciously savoury with mushrooms and tons of bulgogi beef. Meanwhile, the signature Shrimbul brought a hint of spice alongside sweet ranch sauce, potato, and some pretty large shrimp for good measure.

Pizza Maru opening in Calgary

Charlie Hart/Dished

While the pizza here is the star of the show, Pizza Maru also offers up dishes such as spaghetti, topokki, and chicken wings, all with a unique spin.

Pizza Maru is soft-opening in Calgary on December 21, with its official grand opening taking place on December 22 so you don’t have to wait long to get your hands on these pies.

Pizza lovers are going to want to try this new spot out ASAP.

Pizza Maru

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Instagram

