V Burger to close down its 17th Avenue location in Calgary

We’re just a week into the new year, and there have already been a few sad losses in Calgary’s restaurant scene, with one more joining the list.

V Burger, a 100% plant-based burger joint in Calgary, has announced it will be closing down its restaurant on 17th Avenue after a challenging year.

“The construction next door, along with the constant construction on 17th Ave, has significantly impacted our foot traffic, leading to lower in-store sales,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

“Add the increased costs of everything, and people spending less money, we are left in a tight spot needing to adapt.”

As a result, V Burger will be closing down its brick-and-mortar location, which first opened in 2020.

The spot is famous for its entirely plant-based menu of burgers, bowls, ice creams, and milkshakes.

However, fans of V Burger will be thrilled to hear that the restaurant is instead moving to a “virtual concept” where diners can still order their favourite V Burger snacks online.

V Burger said it had been an “extremely difficult decision” but closing down the 17th Avenue space is the “only way” it is able to continue to operate.

“We are just as uncertain as to what’s next for us as you are,” it said, adding that for now, the menu will remain 100% plant-based.

“If that changes, we will let you know,” it added.

The restaurant didn’t provide an update on the operation of its second location at Calgary Farmer’s Market West. However, it did announce that the V Burger food truck, which is a staple at big events like the Calgary Stampede and other festivals, will still be operating, as well as its ice cream bike.

Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: Calgary Farmer’s Market West – 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram