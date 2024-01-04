Toad 'n' Turtle: Neighbourhood pub in Calgary closes down

FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Closings

Jan 4 2024
There’s been another sad loss in Calgary’s restaurant scene, and this time, it comes in the form of a neighbourhood pub.

Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill, a traditional neighbourhood pub, has been operating in southeast Calgary for 10 years. However, the pub sadly announced in an Instagram post that it would be permanently closing.

“To our valued customers, suppliers, and community we are sad to inform you that after 10 years we have unfortunately made the decision to close our Calgary location,” the post said.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support throughout the years.”

Toad ‘n’ Turtle offered all the usual pub fare from steak sandwiches, fish and chips, cottage pie and more, and it’s a big loss to the Calgary community.

However, if you’re travelling through Alberta, fans of Toad ‘n’ Turtle will still be able to visit the Red Deer location at #129, 2004 50th Avenue.

Address: 15155 130th Avenue SE #100, Calgary

