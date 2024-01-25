Eggholic, a new spot for Indian street food, is set to open its first Calgary location.

The fast-casual restaurant is set to open a YYC location on 109th Avenue NE next week, bringing with it a huge menu of egg-citing dishes.

As you’d expect, eggs play a key part of the menu. Eggholic specializes in Indian-style eggs, which come served in a variety of ways with gravies, sandwiches, rice dishes or chaat.

The restaurant offers dozens of egg-based dishes from desi omelettes with tomatoes, onions and chillies, boil tikka with sliced boiled eggs in a sauce of garlic and chillies, or malvani bhurji, scrambled eggs in a coconut and onion gravy.

Even if you aren’t an egg enthusiast, there are still some tasty treats on the menu, including a paneer masala grilled sandwich, a samosa cheese grill, and a paneer butter masala, to name just a few.

While the menu is largely vegetarian-friendly, there is a range of chicken dishes too, with curries, sandwiches and wraps up for grabs.

Calgarians won’t have long to wait to check out the spot either, as Eggholic’s grand opening takes place on January 31 at 5 pm. During this time, the first 50 customers will receive a $25 gift card, so you’ll want to get cracking!

Address: 3140, 4150 109th Avenue NE, Calgary

