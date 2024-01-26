YYC Hot Chocolate Fest reveals participating vendors

Things are about to heat up in Calgary as the lineup for the annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest has just been announced.

The festival, which is one of the highlights of winter, is taking place from February 1 to 29, and over the course of the month, Calgarians will be able to try out hundreds of unique hot chocolates from vendors all over the city.

This year will see a whopping 114 vendors taking part in the festivities, offering some impressive hot chocolate creations in the hopes of winning the title of Calgary’s best hot chocolate.

During the festival, Calgarians will also be able to vote for their favourite hot chocolates in three categories: best hot chocolate, best spirited hot chocolate (for boozy offerings) and a new category for the most creative hot chocolate.

The most sold hot chocolate throughout the festival will also get an award.

It’s not just about the sweet sips either, as the month-long event also helps to raise money for Calgary Meals on Wheels, with last year’s festival raising over $100,000.

So if you’re ready to start making a plan of all the spots you want to hit up, here are all the vendors whipping up delicious hot chocolates for YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

8 Cakes

Abbey’s Creations

Aggudo Coffee

Alforno Bakery Cafe and Pizzeria

Amato Gelato

Amici Italian Grill & Lounge

Analog Coffee

And Some Cafe

Apprentice Cafe

Aroma Cafe Bar

Bell’s Bookstore Cafe

Bike and Brew

Bono Coffee

Boogies Burgers

Brekkie

Bridge 15

Bubblemania Café

Bullet Coffee House

Cacao70

Café Jindo

Caffe Artigiano

Caffe Beano

Calgary Climbing Centre

Calgary Heritage Roasting Company

Canela Vegan Bakery & Cafe

Canyon Meadows Cinemas

Choklat

Cococo

Community Natural Foods

Congress Coffee YYC

Cornerstone Music Cafe

Cravings Market Restaurant

D6 Tabletop Cafe

Deville Coffee

District 48

Edelweiss Kaffee Stube

Element Café

Euphoria Cafe

Flower and Wolf

Fonda Fora

For Goodness Bake

ReGRUB

Free House

Fringe Coffee

Good News Coffee

Good Trade

Gringo Street

Hermana Chocolate

Hey Sugar Bakery

Higher Ground Coffee House

Hutch Cafe

Kaffeeklatsch

La Boulangerie

Love at First Scoop

Lazy Loaf and Kettle

Little Chief Restaurant

Loophole Coffee Bar.

Love, Sugar, & Dough

Made by AKB

Master Chocolat by Bernard

Maven

MEOW Foundation Regal Cat Cafe

MIK

Mollie’s Pet Market and Café

Monki Bistro

Monogram Coffee

Mr. Sun Tea

Neighbour Coffee

Ollia Macarons & Tea

Oolong Tea House

Our Daily Brett

Pablo Cheese Tart

Paradigm Spark

Patisserie du Soleil

Peanuts Public House

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters

Pie Junkie

Pixie’s Candy Parlour

Platform Cafe

Pocket Coffee

Popping Dragon Tea House

Prologue Cafe

PZA Parlour

Railway Café

River Cafe

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Sammie

Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market

Seasons of Bowness Park

Shoe & Canoe Public House

SIPs Avenida

Snowy Village

Stable Tenth Avenue Cafe

Starr Distilling Co.

Sucre Patisserie and Cafe

T2722 Experience

Teatro Group

TELUS Spark Science Centre

The Bragg Creek Cafe & Baking Co.

The Cheesecake Cafe

The Chocolate Lab

The Coup

The Deane House

The Hexagon Board Game Cafe

The Light Cellar

The Odyssey

The Pharm Drugstore and More

Thompson’s Kitchen & Bar

Tiger Sugar

Velvet Cafe

Vendome Cafe

World Bier Haus

Yann Haute Patisserie

YYC Food Trucks – Family Squeezed

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Locations all over Calgary