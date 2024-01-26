YYC Hot Chocolate Fest reveals participating vendors
Things are about to heat up in Calgary as the lineup for the annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest has just been announced.
The festival, which is one of the highlights of winter, is taking place from February 1 to 29, and over the course of the month, Calgarians will be able to try out hundreds of unique hot chocolates from vendors all over the city.
This year will see a whopping 114 vendors taking part in the festivities, offering some impressive hot chocolate creations in the hopes of winning the title of Calgary’s best hot chocolate.
During the festival, Calgarians will also be able to vote for their favourite hot chocolates in three categories: best hot chocolate, best spirited hot chocolate (for boozy offerings) and a new category for the most creative hot chocolate.
The most sold hot chocolate throughout the festival will also get an award.
It’s not just about the sweet sips either, as the month-long event also helps to raise money for Calgary Meals on Wheels, with last year’s festival raising over $100,000.
View this post on Instagram
So if you’re ready to start making a plan of all the spots you want to hit up, here are all the vendors whipping up delicious hot chocolates for YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.
- 8 Cakes
- Abbey’s Creations
- Aggudo Coffee
- Alforno Bakery Cafe and Pizzeria
- Amato Gelato
- Amici Italian Grill & Lounge
- Analog Coffee
- And Some Cafe
- Apprentice Cafe
- Aroma Cafe Bar
- Bell’s Bookstore Cafe
- Bike and Brew
- Bono Coffee
- Boogies Burgers
- Brekkie
- Bridge 15
- Bubblemania Café
- Bullet Coffee House
- Cacao70
- Café Jindo
- Caffe Artigiano
- Caffe Beano
- Calgary Climbing Centre
- Calgary Heritage Roasting Company
- Canela Vegan Bakery & Cafe
- Canyon Meadows Cinemas
- Choklat
- Cococo
- Community Natural Foods
- Congress Coffee YYC
- Cornerstone Music Cafe
- Cravings Market Restaurant
- D6 Tabletop Cafe
- Deville Coffee
- District 48
- Edelweiss Kaffee Stube
- Element Café
- Euphoria Cafe
- Flower and Wolf
- Fonda Fora
- For Goodness Bake
- ReGRUB
- Free House
- Fringe Coffee
- Good News Coffee
- Good Trade
- Gringo Street
- Hermana Chocolate
- Hey Sugar Bakery
- Higher Ground Coffee House
- Hutch Cafe
- Kaffeeklatsch
- La Boulangerie
- Love at First Scoop
- Lazy Loaf and Kettle
- Little Chief Restaurant
- Loophole Coffee Bar.
- Love, Sugar, & Dough
- Made by AKB
- Master Chocolat by Bernard
- Maven
- MEOW Foundation Regal Cat Cafe
- MIK
- Mollie’s Pet Market and Café
- Monki Bistro
- Monogram Coffee
- Mr. Sun Tea
- Neighbour Coffee
- Ollia Macarons & Tea
- Oolong Tea House
- Our Daily Brett
- Pablo Cheese Tart
- Paradigm Spark
- Patisserie du Soleil
- Peanuts Public House
- Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters
- Pie Junkie
- Pixie’s Candy Parlour
- Platform Cafe
- Pocket Coffee
- Popping Dragon Tea House
- Prologue Cafe
- PZA Parlour
- Railway Café
- River Cafe
- Rosso Coffee Roasters
- Sammie
- Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market
- Seasons of Bowness Park
- Shoe & Canoe Public House
- SIPs Avenida
- Snowy Village
- Stable Tenth Avenue Cafe
- Starr Distilling Co.
- Sucre Patisserie and Cafe
- T2722 Experience
- Teatro Group
- TELUS Spark Science Centre
- The Bragg Creek Cafe & Baking Co.
- The Cheesecake Cafe
- The Chocolate Lab
- The Coup
- The Deane House
- The Hexagon Board Game Cafe
- The Light Cellar
- The Odyssey
- The Pharm Drugstore and More
- Thompson’s Kitchen & Bar
- Tiger Sugar
- Velvet Cafe
- Vendome Cafe
- World Bier Haus
- Yann Haute Patisserie
- YYC Food Trucks – Family Squeezed
YYC Hot Chocolate Fest
When: February 1 to 29, 2024
Where: Locations all over Calgary