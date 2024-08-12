Calgary is a great place to live, and with a relatively hot real estate market, it’s no surprise that some wickedly expensive homes are up for grabs right now.

If you happen to have deep pockets and are looking for a new mansion in the city, we’ve rounded up the top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.

To kick off the list is a brand new build in our city, located in Mount Royal, directly across from Talon Park. Unique features of this home include 10-foot ceilings and light oak hardwood flooring, a coffee bar, a wine wall, a games and recreation area, a gym, and a home spa complete with a sauna. It’s estimated to be move-in ready by next fall.

Asking price: 4,999,999

4,999,999 Four bedrooms, six bathrooms

4,090 square feet

If you’re a soccer enthusiast in the market for a new mansion, you’ll want to set your sights on this stunning Calgary property. Not only does it have a media room, a large wet bar leading into a custom wine room, and a games room, but there’s also a soccer field in the basement!

Asking price: 5,375,000

5,375,000 Six bedrooms, four bathrooms

4,613 square feet

This home probably has one of the nicest backyards on this entire roundup. It is nestled in Signal Hill, with an expansive patio in the private south-facing backyard and a staircase from the gazebo leading to a secluded garden. It’s like you aren’t even in the city!

Asking price: 5,900,000

5,900,000 Five bedrooms, four bathrooms

4,450 square feet

Built in 1972, this home’s unique features include a golf simulator room, a soundproof music room, a chilled wine cellar, a theatre room with a projector, an elevator, and a heated double garage.

Asking price: 6,600,000

6,600,000 Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

4,306 square feet

This inner city oasis nestled into Upper Mount Royal with serene park views has some serious features, including vaulted ceilings, quarter-sawn oak floors, marble accents, a gym overlooking the park, a swim-in-place lap pool with an underwater treadmill, and a deluxe theatre room for movie nights.

Asking price: 7,000,000

7,000,000 Four bedrooms, six bathrooms

5,289 square feet

Built in 1971, this mansion has plenty to offer, including a huge family room, a den with its own hotel bar, a theatre room with a 108” screen and a home gym with shower and sauna, just to name a few.

Asking price: 7,250,000

7,250,000 Five bedrooms, five bathrooms

5,434 square feet

Aptly named “Calgary’s Iconic Castle,” this estate is the only completely gated property in the Aspen Heights development, boasting exclusivity, security, and privacy. It includes room to work and play, with a two-storey study, a library, several lounging and study areas, a home theatre complete with a candy lounge, a fitness room, and a sports lounge and games room with a full bar.

Asking price: $7,900,000

$7,900,000 Five bedrooms, five bathrooms

14,000 square feet

This almost $10,000,000 house for sale in the luxurious community of Pump Hill looks like a castle straight out of a European fantasy story. The 10,600-square-foot home is a French Provence-inspired estate, which explains why it looks like a mansion built for Cinderella.

Asking price: $9,750,000

$9,750,000 Six bedrooms, twelve full bathrooms and five half bathrooms

10,601 square feet of living space

This house in the luxury community of Rosedale has a super modern glass winding staircase, five fireplaces, six built-in televisions, and a large covered deck complete with a fire table, television with a built-in BBQ and heaters, just to name a few of its highlights.

Asking price: $9,999,999

$9,999,999 Four bedrooms, seven full bathrooms

6,148 square feet of living space

A stunning $10,000,000 award-winning mansion just hit the market in Calgary, and it looks like it’s straight out of the Twilight franchise. With the sweeping, luxurious, modern architecture and surrounding trees, it could totally be the Cullen mansion of Forks, Washington!