This almost $10M house in Calgary is pretty much a European castle

There’s a $9.9 million house for sale in the luxurious community of Pump Hill in Calgary and it honestly looks like a castle straight out of a European fantasy story.

The 10,600-square-foot home at 19 Pump Hill Close SW, is a French Provence-inspired estate, which explains why it looks like a mansion built for Cinderella.

The entire mansion is meticulously crafted with a fusion of French and Italian design, and it all comes together in the stunning foyer.

The delicate paintings, luxurious furniture and ornate details all give 16th-century French rococo vibes, the height of the decorative arts era in France.

Visitors enter the property through the wrought iron electric gate before stepping up to the double doors at the front of the house. The foyer is breathtaking with its spacious 20-foot high ceilings, curving staircases, French lamps and crystal chandeliers imported from Italy.

It even has a parlour room with a gas fireplace, the stuff of all of our richest fantasies. The curved windows offer a stunning view of the backyard.

The kitchen is on the main floor and is nothing short of gourmet. It is also Provence-inspired and includes granite countertops, two built-in dishwashers, two freezers, a coffee station and a warming drawer.

The library study room features floor-to-ceiling shelves and is reminiscent of this incredible Vanderbilt mansion library. The statue and craftsmanship have echoes of early 20th-century North American new money design, which was also often European-inspired.

There is even a moving book ladder (remember that scene out of Beauty and the Beast).

No castle would be complete without the equally luxurious bathrooms (12 in total). There’s a footed tub, a rain shower, and a spa-like ensuite.

In total, this Calgary castle has a total of six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, five half bathrooms, five fireplaces and a nine-car heated garage! That’s more than enough room to belt out your favourite solo number while living your main character moment.