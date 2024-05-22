These are the 10 most affordable neighbourhoods in Calgary right now
The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand right now, which has forced rent and house prices in the city to rise dramatically, but some neighbourhoods are easier to buy into than others.
Daily Hive reached out to digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most affordable neighbourhoods in the city.
These are the neighbourhoods in Calgary with the lowest median sold prices for all types of properties:
- Red Carpet – $182,500
- Windsor Park – $259,500
- Manchester – $250,000
- Cliff Bungalow – $266,450
- Sunalta – $274,000
- Lincoln Park – $285,000
- Greenview – $310,000
- Bankview – $316,000
- Chinatown – $321,500
- Lower Mount Royal – $323,700
The median sold price for houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between the high $100,000s and the low $300,000s. For Calgarians who have been losing hope over their chances of owning a home, homes in these areas might seem much more achievable.
If you have your sights set on a detached home, these are the areas to look at for the most affordable houses and the price ranges to expect:
- Red Carpet – $114,250
- Greenwood/Green briar – $155,000
- Forest Heights – $433,500
- Penbrooke Meadows – $453,000
- Abbeydale – $460,000
- Dover – $475,000
- Erin Woods – $480,000
- Forest Lawn – $496,000
- Ogden – $500,000
- Falcon Ridge – $511,250
It might be surprising to learn that none of these areas are the most in-demand in the city when looking at bidding prices. Mid-range home prices in the high $500,000s to mid $700,000s appear to be the most popular home right now.
If you’re new to the city and looking for a way to get into the housing market, we’ve got a list of some of the best neighbourhoods to move to in Calgary (that might be more in your price range).