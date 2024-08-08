Alberta golf course lands a spot on the world's 100 greatest ranking

Banff is no stranger to landing on plenty of rankings involving its beauty, and now a golf course in the national park has been named one of the greatest in the world.

Golf Digest has rounded up the 100 best golf courses, and the Banff Springs Golf Course landed at #60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Springs Golf Course (@banffspringsgolfcourse)

Golf Digest points heavily to the course’s surrounding beauty, calling out the “near-vertical cliffs of Mount Rundle towering 3,000 feet over almost every fairway,” adding that the course, designed by Canadian Stanley Thompson, is tucked into the narrow Y-shaped valley formed by the Bow and Spray Rivers.

“Bunkering at Banff may be the best of Thompson’s career. There are 150 of them, often in circular clusters, with ebbs and flows in their shapes that mirror mountain peaks,” the magazine added.

You might also like: "It's so fun": Peter Dinklage just showed some serious love for Calgary

Edmonton sees the highest rent growth of any major Canadian city

WestJet forced to cancel flights after Calgary hailstorm damages planes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Springs Golf Course (@banffspringsgolfcourse)

Another Alberta spot to make the cut regarding a golf course being considered the greatest in the world was the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Club. The list was published before the devastating wildfires that tore through the national park, including the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

You can check out the full list of the greatest golf courses in the world here.