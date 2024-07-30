The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand with house prices in the city among some of the fastest growing in Canada, and some neighbourhoods are more expensive than others.

Daily Hive reached out to the digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city during the second quarter of the year. Many of them were not surprising since they are known as some of Calgary’s most luxurious areas. The list doesn’t include neighbourhoods with fewer than five sales over the time period.

These are the most expensive Calgary neighbourhoods and their median sold price, starting with Elbow Park at the top of the list:

Elbow Park — $1,932,500 Brittania — $1,665,000 Upper Mount Royal — $1,501,500 Rosedale — $1,320,000 Elboya — $1,162,500 University Heights — $1,145,000 Pump Hill — $1,125,000 Aspen Woods — $1,088,000 Parkland — $1,045,950 Altadore — $1,042,500

The median sold price for the houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between one million to just under two million dollars.

It might be surprising to learn that only one of these areas is included in the most in-demand areas in the city when considering bidding prices.

If you’re new to the city and looking for a way to get into the housing market, there are also some neighbourhoods where you’re more likely to get a deal. Our list of them is here.