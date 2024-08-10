This $2.85M mansion about to be built in West Hillhurst looks EXTRA dazzling

A $2,850,000 mansion that is about to be built in the community of West Hillhurst looks extra fancy, and since it’s so early in the game, you can even design it to meet your every need.

Located at 2128 9th Avenue NW, the property is on a nicely sized lot. The home is set to have 4,000 square feet above grade and a total of 5,500 square feet of developed space.

The top level is set to hold a spacious entertaining area, complete with a south-facing patio offering stunning Calgary views.

The home is set to have four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large office with 12-foot ceilings near the front entrance.

One unique thing about the listing is that with construction yet to begin on the mansion, the prospective buyer has the chance to customize the home to their exact specifications. What a treat!

Photo samples from the builder’s other projects are attached to this property listing, and from the looks of past work, this house is going to be serious eye candy. Check ’em out below!

The listing added that the property also comes with an approved development permit for an optional rear carriage house on the laneway.

“Whether you envision it as a separate office, studio, gym space, or a spacious garage for car storage, the possibilities are endless,” it touted.