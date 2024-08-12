A dog that went viral last month in need of a loving home after being in the shelter for nearly two years has been adopted. The Cochrane Humane Society shared the good news over the weekend.

The video, which was posted to the Cochrane Humane Society’s Instagram feed this weekend, shows six-and-a-half-year-old Paddy walking out of the doors of the shelter, being adopted just before her second anniversary at the facility.

Paddy was showered with applause and pets from workers as she left the shelter, posing in a group photo with a tennis ball in her mouth before she departed for her new home.

“Lots of smiles and some tears of joy were shed as we sent her off to her new forever loving home, and we could not be happier for her and her new family,” the post stated.

“She will receive all of the love, treats, and tennis balls she could ever ask for! Have a wonderful life paddles.”

The video that sparked the movement to get her adopted showed her on her first day at the shelter, followed by a more recent photo — 716 days apart. An overflow of support followed the video’s posting, with many expressing sadness over the situation and wanting to see the sad-eyed Paddy be adopted. The video garnered millions of views.

Word of Paddy being adopted ignited beneath the post, with many people expressing joy over the dog leaving the shelter and finding her furever home.

The shelter added that Paddy was adopted via the viral video posted about a week ago and cautioned that Paddy is not an isolated case.

“We are seeing animals stay at the shelter for longer and longer stays. Humane Societies and rescues need your help to continue with the wonderful work they do,” it added.