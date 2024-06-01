Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This $5.8M Calgary mansion has a soccer field in the basement

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jun 1 2024, 10:00 pm
If you’re a soccer enthusiast in the market for a new mansion, you’ll want to set your sights on this stunning Calgary property.

The $5,845,000 mansion is located at 3811 9th Street SW in the luxurious neighbourhood of Elbow Park.

It’s the perfect house if you love being active all year round but get bogged down by the cold and snowy months that take over Calgary for most of the year. There’s a soccer field in the basement, a pro gym set-up, and so much more.

Sitting on a small cul-de-sac with only six houses, it’s the perfect home if you like your privacy or are looking for some peace of mind if you have young kids who like to play outside.

The interior is nothing short of stunning, thanks to a 2015 whole-house renovation that modernized the home, which was originally built in 2010.

The kitchen includes a 10’ x 6’ island, full cabinetry, Calcutta-gold honed-marble counters and high-end appliances. There is also a family pantry with a full-height Subzero freezer and a butler’s pantry with two Subzero wine fridges.

You can host dinner parties in style and comfort with a dining room that includes a fireplace!

The living room is a dream if you love natural light, as a partial sunroom that includes access to a covered terrace with a built-in BBQ.

The spaciousness of the home, which features nine-foot ceilings, combined with the white paint throughout, enhances the brightness that permeates the interior.

There is plenty of room for a large family with five big, beautiful bedrooms on the upper floor!

The primary suite, with its spacious bedroom, features a trayed ceiling, fireplace, new five-piece ensuite, and new walk-in closet with Poliform fittings.

The basement is an entertainer’s dream; it has a media room, a large wet bar leading into a custom wine room, a games room, and a field room that could be used for soccer, hockey, or whichever sport your heart desires.

The home is a storage lover’s dream, with a fully finished triple-attached garage that includes storage, a coated floor, a vehicle lift, and bike lifts.

The giant mud room on the main level has more than enough room to store outfits for every season.

You can relax outside no matter the season with a fireplace and heater adorning the back porch.

What do you think? Is this Calgary mansion a dream home? Let us know in the comments!

