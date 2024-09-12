A Calgary pizza joint has garnered a spot on a list of the top 100 pizzerias in the world.

Each year, the independent guide 50 Top Pizza, reveals its ranking of the world’s top pizzerias, and for 2024, Calgary’s Pizza Culture came in at number 96, one of only two Canadian spots to make the list.

To produce its annual guide, each of the pizzerias on 50 Top Pizza’s list is reviewed anonymously by critics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Top Pizza (@50toppizza)

Pizza Culture, which opened in 2020 by Jeremy Hube, serves up a taste of authentic Neopolitan pizza from its location on Edmonton Trail.

Each pizza is carefully crafted using dough made from Double Zero flour imported from Italy and its own house sourdough, which is leavened naturally for more than 24 hours.

Pizza Culture’s oven was also built by a third-generation oven builder in Napoli, and each of its pies is cooked to perfection at 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many of its ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, burrata, and prosciutto, are imported from Italy, while its honey, basil, mushrooms, and fior di latte are from local producers.

With dozens of pies on offer from its D.O.P. margherita to prosciutto and arugula, and mortadella with ricotta and pistachio pesto, Pizza Culture’s menu offers something for all pizza lovers.

Have you visited Pizza Culture? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1114 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Instagram